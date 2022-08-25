King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $56,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 42,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 82.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 158.8% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 52,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,347 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,794,874 shares of company stock valued at $248,695,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $135.29 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $370.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.