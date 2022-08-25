King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 221,267 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 221,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $20,246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

