King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 268,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Tapestry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tapestry Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

TPR stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.79. 14,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,736. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

