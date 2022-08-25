King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 5,204 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.86. 33,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

