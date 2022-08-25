Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Short Interest Up 9,900.0% in August

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 9,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Kidoz Price Performance

Shares of KDOZF stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.70. Kidoz has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

