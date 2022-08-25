Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) President Sells $1,187,900.85 in Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary Ricks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.4 %

KW stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 105.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.