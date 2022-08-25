Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) President Mary Ricks Sells 61,522 Shares of Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Ricks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KW opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.