KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.00

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $961,117.43 and approximately $16.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00774862 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016246 BTC.
About KCCPAD
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
