KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells $758,638.76 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 567.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

