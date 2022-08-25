Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng Sells 800 Shares

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $14,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,757,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,410,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600.00.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

KRT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,593. The firm has a market cap of $374.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

About Karat Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

