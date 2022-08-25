Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng Sells 800 Shares

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $14,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,757,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,410,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600.00.
Karat Packaging Stock Performance
KRT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,593. The firm has a market cap of $374.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.