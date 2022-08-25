Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.74

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.26. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 145,922 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $176.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,953,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 129,812 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

