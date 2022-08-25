JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.0024

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $267,879.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00764355 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015987 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

