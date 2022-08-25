Juggernaut (JGN) Market Cap Reaches $4.26 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $109,502.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,521.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00080323 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

