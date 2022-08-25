JSF Financial LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,957. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $93.41 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

