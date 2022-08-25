JSF Financial LLC Sells 610 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

JSF Financial LLC reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $469.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,014. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.65.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

