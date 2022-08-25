JSF Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JSF Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,045,000 after buying an additional 153,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,918,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 471,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,096,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 552,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,885,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $247.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,773. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

