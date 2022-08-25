JSF Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.80. 105,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,101. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

