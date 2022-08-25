JSF Financial LLC Purchases 519 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $260.41. 27,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

