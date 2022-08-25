JSF Financial LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STE traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,609. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

