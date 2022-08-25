JSF Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.40. 625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,549. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.92.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.