JSF Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 838.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EFA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,534,874. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

