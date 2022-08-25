JSF Financial LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JSF Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,742 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $72.33. 23,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

