JSF Financial LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.30. 872,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,720,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

