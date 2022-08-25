JSF Financial LLC Buys 434 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.71.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

