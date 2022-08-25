JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,462 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $70,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,012,000 after buying an additional 5,745,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,171,000 after buying an additional 1,684,533 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,252,000 after purchasing an additional 133,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,179,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,295 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,438. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09.

