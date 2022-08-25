JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,527,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,014,273 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,752,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $115.80 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $339.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

