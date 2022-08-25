JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 165 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

LON VOD opened at GBX 116.28 ($1.41) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,938.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

Insider Buying and Selling at Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.