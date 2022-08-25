JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.51. Approximately 16,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 447,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

JOYY Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.61.

JOYY Announces Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $623.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.63 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

