Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,527,191.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Yelp Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:YELP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 511,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,948. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
