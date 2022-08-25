Joint Ventures Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (JOINT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $1,520.95 and $4,541.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,524.24 or 0.99790769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00129606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00078237 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io.

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

