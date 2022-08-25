Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.75 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 690,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 203,911 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

