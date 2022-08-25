Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 716 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

ITOT stock opened at $92.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.70.

