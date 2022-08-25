Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after buying an additional 450,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $293.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.27.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

