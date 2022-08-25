Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 11,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.04 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.41%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

