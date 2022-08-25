Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

