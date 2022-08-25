Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.24 and a 200-day moving average of $234.25. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

