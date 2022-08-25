Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,114 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average is $153.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

