Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,396 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.06.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

