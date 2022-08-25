Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,117 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after buying an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim upped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

