Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,855 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 163,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,680,000 after purchasing an additional 195,702 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

