John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) were up 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.54 and last traded at $80.54. Approximately 427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 14.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $955.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

