Jeneq Management LP Takes $549,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. BOX accounts for about 0.1% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of BOX traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,819. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 1.14.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. BOX’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

