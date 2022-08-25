Jeneq Management LP Takes $517,000 Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,078 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,870,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky bought 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky purchased 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,626. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.