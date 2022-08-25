Jeneq Management LP Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $396.12. 94,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,172. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $185.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.