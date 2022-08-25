Jeneq Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Qualys comprises 0.2% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after buying an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Qualys by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,724,000 after buying an additional 185,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,777,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,612,000 after buying an additional 117,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 114,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.84. 1,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,678. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $157.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $951,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,031,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $951,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,031,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

