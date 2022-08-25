Jeneq Management LP Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $707,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,253,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,942,000 after buying an additional 150,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $5,380,981. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $357.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

