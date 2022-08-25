Jeneq Management LP Makes New $29.56 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,243 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,562,000. HubSpot accounts for 7.7% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $347.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -173.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.60.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

