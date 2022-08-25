Jeneq Management LP Invests $431,000 in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,905,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 499,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 165,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 804.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671.

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of LAW traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. CS Disco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

CS Disco Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

