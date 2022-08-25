Jeneq Management LP Invests $352,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 887,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,354,000 after acquiring an additional 101,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,916.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,650. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

