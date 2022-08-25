Jeneq Management LP Buys Shares of 17,500 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

BigCommerce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.78. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $158,173.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $78,618.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,990.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,685. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

